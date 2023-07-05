“At ROCS, attitude is everything,” begins the ROCS Group’s Raylene Pollacco. “We recruit for attitude and train for skill. No matter the ROCS division, a great attitude is the one trait everyone in the Group has in common. That’s why people sometimes move from one division to another as they build their career at ROCS – the skills are transferable, but the interest, the excitement, the passion and the commitment to serving our clients the very best we can all remain the same.”

Pollacco – who has held her role as Chief Talent Officer (CTO) for around six months having already served the Group as Human Resources Development Manager for more than six years – herself understands the power of having the right mindset at ROCS. “The Board of Directors approached me for the position of CTO,” she recalls. “That they should have that belief in me felt very humbling and rewarding, and boosted my confidence as I took on the added responsibility of steering such an important aspect of the Group: its talent.”

In fact, the hands-on approach of those at the top at ROCS ensures opportunities abound for everyone in the Group, whether a new-starter or a veteran ‘ROCStar’. “The Directors are involved in every part of the Group’s daily operations, not just holding regular meetings with all the divisions but also personally answering emails and phones, meeting clients and working as one of the team,” Pollacco continues. “They want to be part of the world they are creating. That makes them available, approachable – and it makes it easy for them to spot someone’s potential for growth. It’s a part of the ROCS culture for the Directors to offer a career springboard to people within the Group based on their unique interests and goals. As a service company, people are our most important asset.”

People have indeed been the cornerstone of the ROCS Group’s own success and growth throughout its five-decade history. Established by the Vella family in 1972, ROCS began in hospitality before expanding into different sectors including travel, real estate, media, insurance, financial services, leisure, recruitment and retail. Enroute, ROCS has become the island’s leading leisure travel company and the top passenger sales agent for Emirates Airlines, while it is also Malta’s leading tied insurance intermediary for Mapfre MSVLife. Beyond Malta, the ROCS name is increasingly recognisable in Libya and the UAE.

Yet the Group’s steady growth also depends on a series of core values that have remained unchanged since the first day of ROCS operations more than half a century ago: trust, quality, loyalty, transparency and commitment.

“ROCS founder and chairman Charles Alexander Vella coined the ROCS motto that ‘a job worth doing is worth doing well’ – a concept still at the heart of all we do today. ROCS’s growth over 50 years is momentous; a huge milestone achieved through diversification and internationalisation, while staying service-oriented and client-focused. The ROCS team has grown and diversified alongside the Group, and in much the same way,” highlights Pollacco.

ROCS thrives on exploring ideas and strategic development according to new potential – of its people as much as its business. The Group has become synonymous with diversity, multi-culturalism and empowering people from all backgrounds, even creating ROCS Jobs to focus on the recruitment of foreign nationals. However, it is the Group’s significant impact on the national working landscape that is especially notable: today, the ROCS Group team of around 200 local employees is more than half Maltese.

Meanwhile, almost three-quarters of the team are female or female-identifying – with several top positions held by women, including ROCS Group Director Rachel Vella and Pollacco herself: “Having that female perspective at leadership level makes a difference – Vella ensures we maintain and uphold our brand image, while helping to resolve issues as they arise,” she says. “By leading so many different sectors across Malta, ROCS also represents great opportunities for local people looking to build a rewarding career on the island based on their interests. ROCS offers a work-life balance and the chance to grow alongside like-minded individuals who love to work hard and play harder. There’s a sense of camaraderie, in which everyone takes a genuine interest in each other’s lives, goals and achievements.”

Aside from its company culture, the extraordinary range of incentives for team members may well mark the ROCS Group as an employer of choice. As well as discounts across the Group’s Travel division, retail outlets such as INGLOT or pension plans via ROCS Invest, employees also frequently enjoy five-star trips to top global destinations such as Dubai or Disneyland Paris, in recognition for their achievements.

“One of our key mantras at ROCS is ‘Find Your Next You’, which means that a career with ROCS also involves inspiring others to grow into your current role, while you yourself prepare for new challenges within the Group,” concludes Pollacco. “Those who invest their time, energy and passion into ROCS reap incredible rewards – and build a future with one of Malta’s top employers.”

For more information about ROCS Group and the career opportunities currently available, visit www.rocsgrp.com/careers.