One of Robert Abela’s first steps as prime minister was to put planning and environment back together in one ministerial portfolio, under the responsibility of Aaron Farrugia.

They were merged together in one ministry, and one authority, during the days of Mepa. Separating these two areas was one of Joseph Muscat’s big electoral promises before he came to power in 2013.

After Muscat’s electoral victory, the demerger of Mepa took three years to implement. During that time, the environment directorate was not the responsibility of then environment minister Leo Brincat. It remained lodged under the parliamentary secretaries for planning – first Michael Farrugia, then Michael Falzon and briefly Deborah Schembri before the demerger took place.

But they essentially gave their attention to planning, as environmental concerns were the remit of the environment minister. So whenever a development controversy with environmental ramifications erupted, Leo Brincat would shrug his shoulders as he had no influence over the planning system. It was a bizarre and flawed set-up.

The new Environment and Resources Authority was finally separated from the Planning Authority in 2016, and José Herrera became environment minister. But ERA did not gain a stronger voice in planning matters.

On the contrary, the new legislation of 2016 sidelined ERA as an external consultee to the Planning Authority. As a result, ERA is readily and regularly ignored by the planning boards.

Robert Abela has now decided that the two portfolios should again be handled more holistically under one ministry. He is absolutely right, and it is a promising step forward. But this begs the question: why was Mepa demerged in the first place and was it all just a waste of resources?

For the staff themselves, on the ground, the demerger may have been welcome.

The planning staff got rid of the ball and chain which the environment staff constantly tried to fix around their ankles. And the environment staff could heave a sigh of relief with a comfortable distance put between themselves and the planning bullies.

But the demerger was a painful and costly process and did not bring any tangible benefits to the country. If anything, it made it easier for ruthless or greedy developers and architects to force their building permits through the system.

So far, Farrugia has made good governance his initial pledge to reform the system. This includes creating a ‘transparency register’ which will regularly publish a list of all meetings held by the minister and his chief of staff with lobbyists, social partners, businesses and NGOs.

A sense of betrayal and anger is still in the air. The protests will continue, as justice has not yet been done

This is a positive move and I hope he does set up this register. But it will not get to the heart of the problem. It will not put brakes on excessive or dubious building permits, for example, as the minister should never be directly involved in the issuing of permits.

What the minister should do, however, is ensure that every person appointed by the government to sit on the planning boards is doing their work properly.

They should be given direction through having the right policies and legal framework on which to base their decisions. They should be guided to listen to their environment and heritage colleagues, and this should be built into the legislation and policies too.

Moreover, he should take Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli’s cue and formally bar any sitting MPs from being planning board members.

There should be zero tolerance for conflicts of interest. Any board members whose behaviour erodes public trust in the authority should be shown the door.

Ultimately, the minister should do whatever is necessary to establish a better balance between environmental concerns and socio-economic needs. And to clamp down on bad, short-sighted, or shady planning decisions.

Farrugia has been given a precious opportunity to stop the rot.

Questions still unanswered

As the weeks pass, the last months of 2019 feel increasingly shocking. So much has happened, with more still unfolding.

The number of public street protests held between mid-November and early January is surely unprecedented in this country’s history. Welcome changes have now taken place at the top, which is good. But the protests resumed this week, outside the Parliament building in Valletta.

Prime Minister Abela said that the latest protest was unnecessary. But people have not experienced closure. Beyond the ongoing legal cases, too many questions remain unanswered.

Three major resignations were announced separately within a span of four days in November, by Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi. They went down like three skittles. The circumstances are clear enough, but none of them has yet provided a solid explanation for their big decision.

They are now openly going around seeking new career opportunities, travelling this way and that, apparently confident that in time all will be forgotten. It’s the familiar ‘business as usual’ approach.

Schembri has not answered or explained anything satisfactorily. He withdrew a libel case and thereby avoided giving testimony. He did not even announce his own resignation, as Muscat did that for him.

Meanwhile, Mizzi seems unable to fathom the depth and shape of the political scandal that he is part of. Only two weeks after his resignation, he brazenly extracted a lucrative consultancy post for himself from the Malta Tourism Authority, falling under the same Tourism Ministry which he had just left.

He seems to inhabit some alternate political reality. The granting of his MTA contract was crude and obscene. People from all sides of politics recoiled when it was revealed last week. They have had enough of shamelessly being taken for a ride, at their expense.

The contract was swiftly rescinded, but that is not enough. A sound investigation must be tasked to look into it, adding to the line of investigations and enquiries which is growing so long that it is hard to keep track of them.

When he announced that he would step down, Muscat had also informed the police that he was being ‘blackmailed’. That was in late November.

He had said that if he was not granted a pardon, Yorgen Fenech would falsely reveal two telephone calls they held some months earlier. It is now amply clear that there is much more at stake between them than that.

For years, Muscat and his close team resisted calls for investigations and resignations, criticism and censure. Instead of buckling under the pressure, they remained strong and united, and even managed to increase their support among voters. Their fortress seemed impenetrable. But suddenly a crack split the wall. The house of cards wobbled and fell.

Too many questions remain unanswered. A sense of betrayal and anger is still in the air. The protests will continue, as justice has not yet been done.

