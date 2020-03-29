The pandemic-induced disruption to the sporting world was completed last week with probably the most dramatic decision of them all – postponing the Olympic Games by a year.

Nobody was really surprised that the International Olympic Committee made the move, especially as a number of countries had started to indicate they would not be sending their athletes to Tokyo.

But it must have been a monumentally hard and extremely agonising decision for several reasons.

Firstly, though not most importantly, there are the financial considerations. With the world’s biggest sporting event just a few months away, the money that had been spent on stadiums, facilities, marketing and all the other preparations probably runs into billions.

Sure, the physical structures will still be there in a year’s time, possibly a little dusty and musty but otherwise perfectly usable. The other money spent – like on the global advertising campaigns – will need to be spent all over again.

And what about the hit to the Japanese economy? Businesses spend fortunes gearing up for the massive influx of people that pour into the country during the two weeks of competition. Now those people will not be turning up for another year but the money spent preparing for their arrival has already been invested. That’s going to make a lot of people, and a lot of businesses, suffer even more than they are doing in the current economic climate.

The competition will still be known as Tokyo 2020…. otherwise the IOC will never manage to shift the three million T-shirts, mugs and comedy foam hands

But the reality is the financial implications of postponement – drastic as they may be – are probably less relevant to this piece than the sporting ones.

The athletes taking part in the Olympics spend four years preparing ­– almost entirely specifically ­– for the games. They train and prepare, right down to the foods they are eating and the times they wake up, in order to peak at exactly the right moment.

Now, however, they are going to have to reset and somehow try to push back their peaking to the summer of 2021. I’m no athlete, as you may have noticed, but that is not going to be a simple process. For some it may be a reshuffle too far.

And what about those athletes who had planned to retire after Tokyo? Will they be able to push their bodies on for another 12 months and take part in the rescheduled games or is this the end for them?

In other sports – like football, for example ­– these considerations are much less important. Postponing Euro 2020 was disappointing and a massive inconvenience to everyone involved, but footballers don’t work on the concept of peaking – they need to be hitting a consistently high level pretty much all year round.

And any player who was thinking about retiring after Euro 2020 will surely be more than happy to push on for another lucrative 12 months in a sport that is awash with cash.

Which is, in itself, another problem the Olympic athletes are facing. Financing. Many of them rely on sponsorship and state funding to cover their training and preparation. Now they need to find another 12 months of income if they are going to be in Tokyo next year. And that isn’t going to be easy in a post-pandemic world where finding money is going to be harder than ever.

Of course, I understand that the postponement of the games was entirely necessary, and the decision to push back by a year is absolutely, totally the right one. You can’t risk the lives of athletes, volunteers or spectators under any circumstances.

But, as I said, the implications of moving the Olympics run considerably deeper than other sports we have seen being suspended or postponed. It’s not surprising the IOC held off for so long before taking the nuclear decision.

To finish on a lighter note, one thing I did find amusing about this otherwise rather miserable situation was that the competition will still be known as Tokyo 2020 even though it will be held in 2021.

I can only imagine this is for merchandising and printing reasons as otherwise the IOC will never manage to shift the three million T-shirts, mugs and comedy foam hands they’ve got sitting in that Tokyo warehouse…

james@findit.com.mt

Twitter: @maltablade