Bentley Motors has announced that the Bentayga Speed claimed accolades as one of Wards 10 Best Interiors, an annual list presented by WardsAuto. For the third year in a row, the craftsmanship and attention to detail found within Bentley interiors has been recognized amongst the 10 winning vehicles.

WardsAuto judges evaluated 33 eligible vehicles offered in the US with new or significantly improved interiors this year. Now in its 11th year, the Wards 10 Best Interiors competition recognizes outstanding achievement in aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, materials usage, fit-and-finish, and user-friendliness of displays and controls.

The interior of the Bentayga Speed boasts extraordinary details throughout the cabin elevating the already distinctive design of the Bentley Bentayga on the exterior. Inside the cabin, a unique approach to design translates to unrivalled luxury and comfort with an exclusive color split option including tactile Alcantara elements and unique color accents to create a truly distinctive look. This striking option also adds contrast stitching to the quilting, completing the backrest with the ultimate craftsmanship statement.

Meanwhile, beautifully handcrafted veneers, innovative technical finishes, natural leathers, and your choice of stitching options combine to create an environment specially designed to immerse you in the journey ahead.

The Naim for Bentley sound system takes the art of music to the next level with the most powerful audio system available in any SUV. This class-leading option channels 1780W of power through 20 speakers with eight incredible modes, which is specially designed for the most dedicated of audiophiles.

“The Bentayga Speed takes bespoke to another level,” said Christophe Georges, president and CEO of Bentley Americas. “Owners of our extraordinary vehicles have been given the option to make them completely theirs - with an almost unlimited combination of options available to do so. This elevated luxury is embodied in the Bentley DNA.”

Tom Murphy, managing editor at WardsAuto, said: “It’s always exciting to have a Bentley in the competition that has been freshly touched by a design team that clearly is encouraged to push the boundaries of automotive interiors. In the case of the Bentayga Speed, the team delivers a dramatic, sporty, captivating passenger compartment that maintains the brand’s identity while incorporating the latest connectivity and infotainment technologies. The fact that so much of this interior is built and stitched by hand makes it even more remarkable.”

