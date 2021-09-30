The purpose behind the Renault 5 Prototype was to demonstrate Renault's commitment to making electric cars widely accessible throughout Europe. Renault design teams set their minds on revisiting a popular yet essential car, much like its dashing ancestor back in its heyday. Renault 5 Prototype is a compact city car full of charm, a car that propels one of Renault’s timeless favourites into the future, with a modern all-electric touch.

Renault 5 Prototype was voted Concept Car of the Year by the prestigious Car Design News after competing against other concept cars presented by car manufacturers between March 2020 and March 2021. Car Design Review 8 offers an overview of the previous year in design and takes stock of latest trends and innovation. It was elected by a panel of automotive experts and design directors from the world's leading automotive manufacturers.

For more motoring news visit timesmotors.com