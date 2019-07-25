Teatru Malta is just a few days away from premiering Rinoċeronti, a Maltese adaptation of celebrated playwright Eugene Ionesco’s absurdly hilarious Rhinoceros. Rehearsals are well under way, and director Michael Fenech is up to no good as he attempts to bring this hysterical Rhinoceros epidemic to life in the Esplora Planetarium hall in Kalkara between September 12 and 15.

The once-open space has been transformed into a surreal town, where everything is turned upside down. The clever script, translated by literary favourites Clare Azzopardi and Albert Gatt, paired with the eye-catching animations of Rodney Gauci projected to screen, make for the perfect backdrop to the stellar cast.

Rinoċeronti stars Daniel Azzopardi as Berenger the anti-hero who is alternately frightened, desperate, frustrated, self-loathing, envious and drunk. Berenger is ultimately completely unhinged by the looming rhinoceros ‘epidemic’ in a comical way that is immediately relatable to those who often feel like they’re losing their minds in a reality that feels like it’s anything but.

Andre Mangion plays the polished and proper Jean, Berenger’s best friend and polar opposite while Naomi Knight plays the object of Berenger’s deepest desires, the unattainable and whimsical Daisy who Berenger is absolutely besotted by.

The rest of this talented cast need no introduction: Antonella Axisa, Kim Dalli, Magda von Kuilenburg, Michael Mangion, Joe Depasquale, Anthony Ellul, Simon Curmi, Aaron Fenech and Daniela Carabott Pawley all contribute to the portrayal of a world that revolves around the intertwined lives of regular human beings that are trapped in an incomprehensible world subjected to any occurrence, no matter how illogical. Whoever said a rhinoceros strolling the streets was an illogical occurrence after all? If you’re up for a laugh this September then you know what to do. Seating is limited. For €20/ €15 tickets and more information visit kultura.mt or call Teatru Malta on 2122 0255.