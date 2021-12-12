We were educated to throw our garbage in bins and keep the environment tidy. What they did not tell us is that this waste ended up in sprawling landfills across the country, more often than not in scenic areas characterised by natural habitat. At the same time, across Europe, waste was already being processed as a resource in waste-to-energy plants and similar facilities.

Thirty years on, we are more or less where we were at the onset of Malta’s first modern days.

I am however excited to be part of an extremely vibrant team that is currently driving the country’s largest-ever infrastructural investment in waste management standing at a capital expenditure of €500 million. The ECOHIVE principle centres around the various dimensions of the circular economy. It is based on a balanced approach that takes full consideration of the country’s needs, its economy’s potential for further expansion, and the various binding EU principles in the field.

As hinted above, Malta has historically relied on landfilling and unfortunately, around 90 per cent of all the waste generated still ends up in a landfill. Look at the scars left in Magħtab, Qortin, Żurrieq to mention a few, and ponder on whether this is the kind of environment you wish the future generation to grow in.

As WasteServ, we are determined to change this. Not only we have managed to give back to nature two massive sites those in Qortin and Wied Fulija, where now the general public can go and enjoy at leisure the thousands of trees and shrubs recently planted, but thanks to the announced government investment we are building all the requirements for an extremely bright environmental future.

The waste-to-energy plant is the most advanced in terms of preparations of the five announced facilities. We expect to conclude the laborious procurement process early next year to jump straight into construction. Fast forward 40 months from that, and instead of going to landfill all non-recyclable waste will be turned into electricity amounting to five per cent of the national baseload energy needs. Such green carbon-neutral energy would have had alternatively to be produced from fossil fuels.

This is not the only green investment and our teams are in the process of finalising the design of three other plants, namely, an organic processing plant to produce further electricity and agricultural grade compost from organic waste, a new material recovery facility to process dry recyclables and a skip management facility to divert a further 50,000 tonnes a year away from landfill.

Tenders and planning applications for these three plants are expected to be pushed forward next year. The contract for the design of a new thermal treatment facility for hazardous, clinical and abattoir waste has also been adjudicated and works have reached the initial design stages.

As much as this investment is drastic compared to the apathy that has plagued this sector for extensive years so are the deliverables that are expected of us. From a 90 per cent landfilling rate, we are aiming to approach the 10 per cent mark.

Will we achieve this? It depends on us all. From the general public to businesses, policymakers, enforcement authorities and all the other stakeholders in the waste management industry. The status quo is not an option and the only choice we have is whether to breakthrough a new environmental way of doing things or fuel a vicious cycle that will lead to an unavoidable, undisciplined environmental disaster.

Thankfully just this month, government published its Long-Term Waste Management Plan. It includes various tools that have been successful in other European countries and that if owned by the general public and the commercial community have the potential to lead to the required results.

What does the future hold for us? We will certainly have an impressive infrastructural waste management setup that will be second to none, a set of policies that complement this that address numerous shortcomings of the past, but is this sufficient? That is up to each one of us to determine because this is an area that requires a national effort for Malta to reach the desired goals.

Looking ahead the most heartening fact is that the new generation seems to have its priorities right with the environment set as its topmost concern. At WasteServ we continue to invest in educational campaigns, and we are excited with what we have in the pipeline as we will now shift to more lively campaigns inspired by those who know best – the generation in waiting.

Richard Bilocca is WasteServ CEO.