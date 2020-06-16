Żejtun Corinthians have announced their first signing of the summer transfer window when they brought in Brazilian midfielder Anderson De Barros.
The veteran midfielder enjoys a lot of experience in Maltese football as he was already on the books of Balzan Tarxien Rainbows and Gudja United.
The arrival of Anderson surely gives the Corinthians much-needed experience in their first full season in the top-flight.
Anderson will team up with Orosco Anonam who was confirmed as their first-team coach after leading Żejtun to the Division One title last season and an historic promotion to the Premier League.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us