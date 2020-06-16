Żejtun Corinthians have announced their first signing of the summer transfer window when they brought in Brazilian midfielder Anderson De Barros.

The veteran midfielder enjoys a lot of experience in Maltese football as he was already on the books of Balzan Tarxien Rainbows and Gudja United.

The arrival of Anderson surely gives the Corinthians much-needed experience in their first full season in the top-flight.

Anderson will team up with Orosco Anonam who was confirmed as their first-team coach after leading Żejtun to the Division One title last season and an historic promotion to the Premier League.