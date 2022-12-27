Australian boat Andoo Comanche held a slim lead in the Sydney-Hobart yacht race Tuesday but will need winds to pick up if it is going to challenge the course's record time.

About 22 hours after the boats departed Sydney Harbour, Andoo Comanche was leading the three other 100-foot supermaxis -- the fastest boats in the blue water classic.

The boat, skippered by owner John Winning, was 16 nautical miles in front of perpetual challenger Wild Oats, according to an online race tracker.

LawConnect was in third while defending champion Black Jack was at the rear of the supermaxi pack.

There were hopes Andoo Comanche could beat the race record time after the fleet took advantage of favourable winds on Monday afternoon, although those conditions lightened overnight.

