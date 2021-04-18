Birkirkara FC have announced that they have reached an agreement to extend the contract of first-team coach Andre Paus.

The Dutchman has been at the helm of the Stripes for the last two season and has managed to help the team to stay in the hunt for a top-placing in the last two campaigns.

This season, Paus has managed to steer the Stripes to a fourth-placing in the BOV Premier League, which earns the team a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

