André Pizzuto has been elected president of Kamra tal-Periti through a unanimous vote.

Over the past six years, the former deputy president and treasurer of the chamber, spearheaded the publication of A Modern Building and Construction Regulation Framework for Malta and set up the Emanuele Luigi Galizia Awards among others.

Addressing the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers during an annual general meeting on December 10, he said one of the three main aspects that will characterise his term will be strengthening the organisation as one capable of generating resources and delivering services to its members.

He said he would also like to renew efforts to restructure the industry and its legal framework and to modernise the profession so that it can rise to the challenges posed by climate change, digitalisation of design and emerging construction technologies.

Amber Wismayer was meanwhile elected deputy president, while Matias Camilleri De Marco and Adrian Mangion were elected new members. The AGM also confirmed two incumbents: Jeanette Muñoz Abela and Anthony Bezzina.

The appointment of Kevin J Borg as managing director of the Kamra tal-Periti was also announced during the meeting and he has been tasked with the implementation of a three-year business plan approved by the council earlier this year.