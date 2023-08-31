World-renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu was greeted by an army of fans as he arrived at Malta International Airport on Thursday, ahead of his first-ever concerts in the country.

The 73-year-old maestro stopped to sign autographs - including on a violin and a cornet - and take photos with fans.

He will perform two concerts at the Granaries in Floriana on Friday and Saturday night along with the Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Rieu, who visited the country last year to announce his classical music concert, said he was "happy to be here."

Violinist André Rieu greeted by fans at Malta International Airport. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Superfan Monica Calleja, who is attending both of Rieu's performances, described the musician's visit to Malta as “an honour.”

“It’s a blessing for us, him coming to Malta,” she said, adding she had travelled to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands to hear the maestro perform, including five performances in his hometown Maastricht.

Fans held aloft 'Welcome to Malta' signs as a smiling Rieu walked through the sliding doors of the arrivals hall.

Monica Calleja will attend both of André Rieu's concerts. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Daniel Mangion had prepared a special musical welcome for his idol, entertaining the crowd with short bursts before the star arrived.

Explaining he had been attracted to Rieu’s music because of its orchestral component, when asked how long he had been a fan he replied, “too long.”

Multi-award-winning Rieu, who started playing the violin at age five, has sold over 40 million CDs and DVDs and his YouTube videos have reached almost three billion views.

Quizzed on how classical music can ensure it keeps attracting new audiences, Rieu said concerts like his could work to bring new listeners to concert halls.

André Rieu arrived at Malta International Airport on Thursday ahead of his concerts on Friday and Saturday. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

"Like we do, that's the way. Open the door for everybody and it will live forever," he said.

When asked if he had any advice for young budding musicians, Rieu replied: "Follow your dreams."

His concerts are famous for the lavish costumes worn by members of his orchestra and for featuring a broad range of repertoire, including classical favourites, film music and arrangements of pop songs.

The Johann Strauss Orchestra was founded in 1987 and, at its height, can feature up to 60 players, according to his website.