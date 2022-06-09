Andre Schembri has been appointed as coach of the second team of Apollon Limassol.

The former Malta striker served as technical director at Apollon Limassol last season and under his stewardship, the club were crowned as Cypriot champions for the first time after an absence of 16 years.

“As I step down as director of @apollonfc I must reiterate what a pleasure it has been to serve in this position. To top it off, we won the championship after 16 years!,” Schembri wrote on his facebook page.

“But when one journey ends, a new one can begin. And the one which I am about to undertake now has been most eagerly anticipated by me. I will continue with the club as second team coach.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta