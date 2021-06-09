Former Malta international Andre Schembri has been appointed as a football director with Cypriot top side Apollon Limassol.

Schembri hung up his boots last season and immediately opted to study for a career in football management.

Since then the former Malta international has been recruited by his former club Apollon Limassol where he initially served as a youth coach.

Now, Schembri is set to embark on a new challenge as he has been appointed as a football director at the Cypriot club.

