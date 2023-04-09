Andre Schembri’s TRAAINER continues to find ways of innovating itself in order to remain an important platform in the sporting market; as they launched a new phone application across both Apple and Android.

As a business, TRAAINER’s focus is to optimise performance potential, working with individuals in their pursuit of athletic development with round-the-clock support in all aspects of their game.

TRAAINER only demonstrate this with the number of elite-level players they work with. But they are keen to be at heart of all levels, including in here in Malta in the domestic game.

TRAAINER’s methodology consisted of having in-person consultations with players that were part of their programme.

