Andre Schembri’s Traainer continues to intensity their commitment towards helping local footballers after announcing a collaboration with the Malta Football Association.

Traainer, which is focused solely on the individual development of the player with round-the-clock support in all aspects, will start providing its services to the national teams from youths to seniors.

“We are delighted to announce that we shall be servicing and supporting the Malta Football Association through the delivery of player profiling diagnostics, across all squads from youths through seniors,” Traainer said in a statement on their social media channels.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.