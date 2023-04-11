Andrea Agostinelli has resigned as coach of Premier League side Gudja United after he was offered the chance to take over the reins of Serie B side Benevento, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Serie B side are currently in search of a new head coach after Roberto Stellone stepped down from his post following the defeat to SPAL on Monday.

The Italian club have immediately made contact with Agostinelli with a view of offering him the chance of returning at the helm of the club after an absence of ten years.

Agostinelli was appointed as coach of Gudja United at the start of the season and has enjoyed a very solid campaign with the southerners who have already reached their main objective of securing Premier League status for another season with four matches to spare.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt