Andrea Bocelli’s voice will grace television screens in Malta on Thursday with a special production inspired by his latest album “Believe”.

The 50-minute production, shot in Valletta in November, includes eight songs - the number chosen by Bocelli in reference to the eight-pointed Maltese cross.

Four of the songs were shot at St John’s Cathedral, with the other four at Fort St Elmo.

Video: TVM

It will feature shots of some of the most beautiful sites in Malta with Bocelli referring to Malta’s Christian roots and its 360 churches, world heritage sites, the country's turbulent history and how different cultures can live together in peace in spite of challenges they may face.

“This small island is a truly special place because as it is found at the centre of the Mediterranean - it's a little like the heart of the Mediterranean,” Bocelli said.

“Today, Malta stands as an example of rebirth and after such a troubled history as it has experienced, today it teaches us that there is always hope, that we can overcome any situation, even the most difficult,” he added.

The production will be shown on TVM at 9pm on Thursday. It will also be available on Bocelli’s YouTube channel and is expected to be shown on several television stations around the world.

The initiative was taken by the Malta Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation.