Maltese swimmers continued with their bright performances on the final day of the Slovakia Swimming Cup.

During the third day of competition, Andrea Mallia set a new national short course record in the men’s 200 metres breaststroke event when clocking a time of two minutes 19.45 seconds.

His effort was almost 0.7 seconds faster than his own previous national best he had set in Dublin in December 2021.

For the Maltese contingent, this was the fourth national short course national record set in Slovakia last week.

In fact, Sasha Gatt has set new national benchmark in the 1,500 metres as well as lowering the 800 metres freestyle record twice in a row.

