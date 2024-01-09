Birkirkara FC have completed a major transfer coup when they reached an agreement to sign striker Andrea Zammit.

The youngs striker has agreed personal terms with the Stripes and put pen to paper on two-and-a-half year deal.

The 20-year-old striker has been looking for a new club after last month he reached an agreement to part ways with Italian club ACR Messina after struggling to secure regular football with the Serie C side.

Zammit had left a positive impression with the Italian club but his chances of playing more regular football were hampered by a regulation that forces teams to field four Italian U-23 during their domestic matches, with the coach preferring to utilise young homegrown players than fielding the Maltese forward.

The former San Ġwann striker only made three substitute appearances with the club and that prompted Zammit to hold talks with the Messina top hierarchy to leave the club.

