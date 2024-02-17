BIRKIRKARA 1

G. Zammit 90

HIBERNIANS 1

Chukunyere 85

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski, E. Pepe, P. Mbong (64 M. Maia), K. Zammit, A. Satariano (73 A. Zammit), E. Pena Beltre, N. Micallef (81 O. Elouni), A. Coppola, E. Sarpong (64 Adailton), S. Zibo, A. Diakite.

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone, K. Shaw, L. Caruana, J. Degabriele (81 I. Chukunyere), A. Radchenko (76 A. Bruno), G. Artiles, C. Bonanni (81 F. Apap), M. Bagayoko, G. Bastianos, R. Antwi (68 R. Bairam), H. Alves.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Yellow cards: Fernandes, K. Zammit.

For the second week running, Birkirkara had to rely on a last-gasp goal to save the game and take a point following a 1-1 draw against Hibernians.

Contrary to what happened last week when Alessandro Coppola’s header gave the Stripes all points against Valletta, on Saturday, the Stripes were chasing the result against Hibernians when trailing to an Isaiah Chukunyere goal.

But in the second minute of stoppage time substitute Gianluca Zammit procured a penalty which he duly converted much to the relief of coach Josè Borg as he kept his side fifth in the standings alongside the Paolites.

It was Birkirkara who enjoyed the better chances late in the first half when Paul Mbong was put through by Alexander Satariano but saw his effort blocked by the onrushing Ibrahim Kone.

Josè Borg made two changes to his side following last week’s win against Valletta, leaving out Maxuell Maia, Andrea Zammit and Andrei Ciolacu who was again on the bench.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com