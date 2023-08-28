Malta U-21 international striker Andrea Zammit is set to continue his career in Italy ACR Messina, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 20-year-old forward has always had the ambition to pursue his career abroad and the former San Ġwann forward is set to fulfil his dream after reaching an agreement with his club Valletta FC to be released from his contract with a view of sealing a move to the Serie C club.

Zammit has been on the books of Valletta FC for the past 18 months and despite his young age he has managed to establish himself with the Capital club, becoming a key member in Thane Micallef’s first-team squad.

However, it has always been his dream to continue his career away from our shores. In fact, two years ago Zammit had trained with Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük S.K. for a few weeks before deciding to continue his career in Malta.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com