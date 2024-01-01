Malta U-21 striker Andrea Zammit has reached an agreement with Messina Calcio to rescind his contract and is now seeking a new club.

The young forward left Valletta FC this summer to join Italian side Messina but he struggled for first-team football in the Italian Serie C.

Zammit had left a positive impression with the Italian club but his chances of playing more regular football were hampered by a regulation that forces teams to field four Italian U-23 during their domestic matches, with the coach preferring to utilise young homegrown players than fielding the Maltese forward.

The former San Ġwann striker only made three substitute appearances with the club and that prompted Zammit to hold talks with the Messina top hierarchy to leave the club.

