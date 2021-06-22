Sta Lucia FC and Floriana FC have reached an agreement on a swap deal that will see goalkeeper Andreas Vella joining the Greens while defender Jurgen Pisani has agreed a move to the Saints.

This is arguably the first major transfer between two Premier League sides this summer and is the result of very constructive talks between Floriana new president Johann Said and Robert Micallef, the Sta Lucia FC chief who worked closely on this deal.

Sta Lucia FC’s acquisition is seen as major transfer coup for the Saints who are looking to build on last season’s excellent campaign which saw the team finish eighth in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old defender, who can also play as left-back, has agreed terms with the Saints and has put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Pisani has been a mainstay with Floriana since he joined the Greens in 2015 from Pietà Hotspurs.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta