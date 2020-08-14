Reigning US Open women’s champion Bianca Andreescu said Thursday she will not defend her title, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to an inability to prepare for the event.
The 20-year-old Canadian, who defeated Serena Williams in last year’s final, said she wants to concentrate on being at her best when she does return to competition.
