Andrei Agius is planning to end his career with Hibernians FC as the veteran defender has a verbal agreement with the Malta champions to put pen to paper on a new one-year contract.

The 35-year-old defender is coming from an excellent season with Hibernians where he helped the club to their 14th Premier League title.

However, his contract with the Paolites is set to expire at the end of June. It is understood that Agius has been approached by a few Premier League clubs in the past few weeks but it was always the intention of the player to end his career at Hibernians.

Talks between Hibernians and the player were held in the last few weeks and there is a verbal agreement between the two parties to extend their association for another season.

