ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Scicluna 7

Leone 74

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 3

Andreijic 36, 47, 76

Aleksa Andreijic was the toast of Tarxien Rainbows yesterday as the Serbian striker scored a hat-trick to propel his team past Ħamrun Spartans for their first victory of the season.

It was a remarkable outcome to a highly-eventful encounter which saw the Spartans firmly in control early on as after taking an early lead they could have killed off their opponents when they were awarded a penalty.

But Rudy Briffa’s fine save on Jorge Soares Ailton revived the Rainbows who went on to strike three times through their star man Andreijic to end a depressing run of 13 matches without a win.

Ħamrun coach Manuele Blasi handed a debut to two new signings, naming Brazilian defender Rafael Henriques and Italian midfielder Marcello Fava. Moroccan striker Soufiane Lagzir was still sidelined with a groin injury.

Tarxien on their hand also had Luca Brincat, one of their January acquisitions, in their starting formation.

Ħamrun took the ground running and they took the lead on seven minutes. In a swift break, Nikolai Micallef found Jorge Soares Ailton who quickly squared the ball towars Andre Scicluna who stabbed into an empty net.

Tarxien responded on 13 minutes when Thomas Veronese picked a short clearance but his volley finished over.

Ħamrun should have doubed their lead on 20 minutes. Micallef’s shot was handed by Brandon Muscat inside the area with the referee pointing to the spot. But from the spot, Ailton Soares saw his shot saved by Rudy Briffa. For the Brazilian this was his second penalty in the space of a week after he also had an effort saved against Swieqi last Sunday.

On 27 minutes, Tarxien should have pulled level when Aleksa Andreijic was put clear by Matthew Tabone b ut the Serbian forward fired wide with only Bartolo to beat.

But the Tarxien striker made amends on 36 minutes when he again sped through and this time he beat Bartolo with a low drive.

The Rainbows looked now in ascendancy and two minutes into the second half they surged haed. It was again Andreijic who let fly a firm drive that flew past Bartolo.

On 62 minutes, the Rainbows should have killed off the Spartans as from a Veronese corner kick Mambouana found Tabone who headed over from routine distance.

That miss prove ostly for the Rainbows as Ħamrun levelled matters on 74 minutes. Matthew Gauci picked Leone inside the area and the Italian volleyed the ball home.

But the Reds’ joy was shortlived as Andreijic capped a fine performance when he curled home what proved to be the winner.

Seven minutes from time, Fava should have saved a point for the Reds but with only Rudy Briffa to beat he saw his shot blocked by the Tarxien keeper as Tarxien held on for the win.