Andrew Abela continued to put in strong performances at the 35th edition of the Marathon Sables as he continued to gain positions after every stage to continue the climb in the overall standings.

In the fourth stage of the race, athletes have had to cover a distance of 82.5km.

At the start of the stage Andrew Abela seemed to have the potential to join the top 50 athletes in the overall rankings and so he did.

He completed the fourth stage in a brilliant 23rd position thus elevating himself to 34th place in the overall rankings.

