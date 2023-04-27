The Royal Malta Golf Club organised another edition The Johnny Walker Scratch Challenge Cup at their premises at Marsa.

A total of 92 competitors took part, consisting of Maltese and foreign players.

On the first day, the weather was not favourable at all with the wind being the main protagonist. However, on the second day of play, the conditions were splendid and this had a positive impact on the players who could perform better.

Maltese golfer Andrew Borg won the competition as he placed first ahead of JJ Micallef and Ruud Critien who finished second and third respectively.

