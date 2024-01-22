Andrew Cohen is set to remain in charge of Gżira United until at least the end of the season after the former Malta midfielder took over the reins of the team following the departure of coach Darren Abdilla.

Cohen spearheaded Gżira United to a famous victory on Sunday when they beat title challengers Floriana 1-0 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

In the aftermath of this victory, Gżira president Sharlon Pace spoke with Cohen and an agreement is all but reached for the former Hibernians forward to remain in charge of the team until the end of the season.

“I can confirm that an agreement is close to being reached with Gżira United so that I will remain in charge of the team until the end of the season,” Cohen told the Times of Malta.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com