Andrew Cohen will have the opportunity to don the colours of Gżira United one last time after he was offered the chance to represent the Premier League club during this summer’s UEFA club competitions.

The 39-year-old was due to end his playing career at the end of the season but was forced to hang up his boots prematurely after the BOV Premier League was brought to an end due to COVID-19 following a decision by the Malta FA Executive Committee.

