The Maltese football fraternity will give a fitting farewell to former Hibernians and Gżira United midfielder Andrew Cohen during a testimonial match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium this evening (kick-off: 6.15pm).

Cohen announced his retirement from the game at the end of last season but both Hibernians and Gżira United were keen to give their former player a deserved send-off in a match that will bring together some of the most talented players that played with Cohen during his playing career.

The match will bring against each other Gżira United and Hibernians.

Initially, the match was due to feature players that played with Cohen at both Hibernians and Gżira United.

