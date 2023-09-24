Malta’s long-distance runner Andrew Grech beat club team-mate Christian Micallef to victory at the 15th edition of Maratonina di Sicilia which was held at Mazara del Vallo on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Evolve Endurance Club runner completed the half marathon in a time of one hour 13 minutes and 51 seconds while his team-mate Micallef took second place in a time of 1:14.39.

Fabio Cammarato, of Sicilia Running Team, completed the podium when clocking a time of 1:19.51.

The two Maltese athletes dominated the race from start to finish as they led the way throughout with Grech stepping up his pace in the final part of the race to secure victory.

