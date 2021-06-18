Birkirkara FC are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper as the Stripes have agreed terms to rescind the contract of former Malta international Andrew Hogg.

Hogg has been with Bikirkirkara for the past two-and-a-half years but last season he struggled for first-team football with the Stripes.

On Thursday, Hogg sat down with the Birkirkara top hierarchy and an agreement was reached for the 36-year-old to rescind his contract with the Premier League side.

Hogg who joined Birkirkara in January 2019 from Hibernians, had one year left on his contract.

