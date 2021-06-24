Former Malta and Birkirkara goalkeeper Andrew Hogg has decided to hang up his gloves and start a new coaching adventure with the Malta Football Association.
Last week, the Times of Malta had reported that Hogg had decided to rescind his contract with Birkirkara, despite having a year left, but was still unsure on whether he would continue to play or seek a new challenge.
Now, Hogg has confirmed to the Times of Malta that he has decided to hang up his gloves and will now take a role with the Malta Football Association.
“I have decided to retire from football,” Hogg said.
