Former Malta and Birkirkara goalkeeper Andrew Hogg has decided to hang up his gloves and start a new coaching adventure with the Malta Football Association.

Last week, the Times of Malta had reported that Hogg had decided to rescind his contract with Birkirkara, despite having a year left, but was still unsure on whether he would continue to play or seek a new challenge.

Now, Hogg has confirmed to the Times of Malta that he has decided to hang up his gloves and will now take a role with the Malta Football Association.

“I have decided to retire from football,” Hogg said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta