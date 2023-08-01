Andrew Micallef is the winner of the 2023 edition of the BOV Prize in Medicine. Dr Micallef won the Bank of Valletta by recommendation of the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and by obtaining the highest marks in the final qualifying examinations in Medicine during the final year of his course at the University of Malta.

Charles Azzopardi, Head CSR Dept at Bank of Valletta and Prof Stephen Montefort, Deputy Dean of Medicine and Surgery and Head of the Medicine Department within the University of Malta presented the prize to Dr Micallef that consists in a commemorative certificate and a monetary donation by Bank of Valletta.

“The medical profession has been more and more in the highlight these past years especially during the height of the pandemic,” said Prof Montefort. “I must commend Dr Micallef who despite the disruptions to the learning process, achieved top results throughout his course and culminated in the highest marks in the final exams to receive my recommendation for this prize.”

“The BOV Prize in Medicine was instituted in 2006 to award those individuals who have excelled in their studies and will be the leading doctors of today and tomorrow,” said Azzopardi, ‘We are proud to meet Dr Micallef and present him with the 18th edition of the BOV Prize in Medicine and we augur him success in his medical profession.”

The BOV Prize in Medicine forms part of Bank of Valletta’s commitment to education excellence as part of its extensive community programme and its drive to be an active add value in the community in which it operates over and above the provision of financial services.