Andrew Mark George came to terms with his newfound freedom recently when he received a phone call from a friend asking him to join for a drink at a nearby bar. The 42-year-old physiotherapist leashed his dog and walked to the bar with no other assistance.

“For the past two years, I couldn’t do that. I’d have to ask for help. Now I can be independent again. I feel free. This is the best Christmas present ever,” said the Briton from Mellieħa.

Christmas came early for George, as he finally secured Vilma, his new guide dog thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.

Andrew training the dog in Mellieħa.

Thanking all those who donated to make it happen, George now plans to start a charity to help other blind people in Malta get a guide dog.

“With Vilma I got my life back. People take this for granted. When you want to go somewhere – you just go.”

In August, George launched a crowdfunding page to raise €40,000 after his guide dog, Briar, died of a sudden heart attack in her devoted owner’s arms the year before.

George’s devastation was compounded by the fact he knew he was also losing a great deal of his independence, six years after moving to Malta.

At the age of three, George was diagnosed with an eye disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa, a condition that slowly destroys the retina, causing blindness.

In his 20s, his sight worsened, and he was registered as legally blind. He approached UK Guide Dogs, a charity that funded his guide dog, Briar. The German Shepherd entered his life in his early 30s and gave him the independence he needed.

Andrew with his guide dog Vilma.

In 2017, George moved to Malta with his five-year-old son, seven-year-old daughter and Briar.

After Briar died last year, George applied again to Guide Dogs UK for a replacement, but he no longer qualified for one because he is now a Maltese resident. He is on a waiting list with the Malta Guide Dog Foundation but could have had to wait months or even years for a replacement.

Desperate to find a solution, he reached out to the International Guide Dogs Federation and they gave him contacts for various guide dog schools across Europe. He contacted the Lund Guide Dog School, in Norway and they offered to help.

Professionally trained guide dogs cost in the region of €40,000 due to the level of training they require. It takes on average one-and-a-half years to train a guide dog.

George’s crowdfunding campaign reported in Times of Malta in August drew thousands of euros of donations.

Meanwhile, the Lund Guide Dog School told him they might have sourced a dog that matched his lifestyle. Last month, he went to Norway, with a friend, and met Vilma, a two-year-old Labrador. While he could not see Vilma, they immediately had a bond.

At the end of last month, he returned to Norway for a week of training, followed by another week of training in Mellieħa together with a trainer. The final hurdle was overcome leaving Vilma behind with her new family.

“She has been amazing. She is so professional. She adjusted so well. My children love her. A massive thank you to everybody who has helped and to those special people who know who they are.

“I had been told it could take up to five years to get a guide dog, but I managed to do so in a few months with lots of support. Blind people should not have to go to these lengths to secure a guide dog in Malta and, now that I have managed to achieve this, I am determined to help others get their lives back.

“Luckily, I have the self-belief to make this happen, but there are many others who are not so fortunate and I ask why does it take so long to get a guide dog here? It should be something every blind person has access to.”

Meanwhile, George is still coming to terms with his “new life”.

“You have to build your confidence in the new dog and develop a relationship of trust, which is quite daunting and challenging. It’s a bit like being in a new relationship. You know you have to put in the hard work to get the result.”

Each dog has different personality traits. For example, Vilma is easily distracted by cats and dogs, which were not very present when she was raised in Norway.

“We now have to practice daily the set routes and as she develops and I get better working with her as we make our way around the village and other parts of Malta. But really, this is the best Christmas present I could have wished for.”