Malta golfer Andy Borg won Mid-Amateur and Senior categories, while placing eighth at the 20th Estonian Amateur Open.

The Estonia Amateur Open was held at the Pärnu Bay Golf Links between Friday and Sunday and featured a 54-hole stroke play, the competition being a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event.

Borg braved the wind and rain at the golf course and posted scores of +5, +2, and +1 to finish in eighth place with an aggregate score of +8.

