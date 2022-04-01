The Athletics Malta Council’s mandate has been renewed for the next two years following the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday.

President Andy Grech, secretary-general Aldrin Cassar and treasurer Darren Micallef were uncontested in their respective executive posts for a second mandate.

Duncan Abdilla, Antonella Chouhal, Claudette Caruana, Tony Fava and Alan Zammit were confirmed as members. They are joined by Gerald Grech, Lawrence Ransley and Karl Farrugia.

Opening the annual general meeting, Grech reflected on how the association has, over the past two years, and despite the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, established the foundations for the further development of the sport in Malta.

Grech noted how during this timeframe, Athletics Malta embarked on important projects covering multiple avenues, including infrastructural investment at the Marsa track.

