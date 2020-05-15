Andy Grech was approved as the new president of the Malta Athletics Association following the association’s Annual General Meeting held on Friday.

Grech, a former sprinter and long jumper for Malta, was the only candidate for the post after former president Edwin Attard failed to put in his nomination to extend his ten-year stay as the governing body chief.

Ray Scicluna is the new general secretary while Anthony Chircop will fill the role of treasurer.

Initially, the Annual General Meeting was scheduled to be held on March 22, however, the MAAA was forced to postpone the sitting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, thanks to the work of honorary secretary Roman Schweiger and the outgoing council, the meeting was rescheduled for Friday evening.

The Maltese clubs eligible to vote in Friday’s meeting were La Salle Athletics club, Savio Athletics Club, Pembroke Athleta Athletics club, Rush Athletics, Mellieha Athletics club and St Patrick Athletics club with two votes each.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, the newly-appointed president said that is he is honoured to be leading the MAAA and he believes a bright future lies in wait for track and field sport in Malta.

“At the foremost, we are here to serve our athletes, no matter the gender, age, allegiance or ability,” Grech said.

“Working hand in hand with SportMalta and the Maltese Olympic Committee, we are anticipating a very exciting few years ahead, especially given that the Games of the Small States of Europe will be held on our shores soon. We must work hard at reaching our fullest potential.”

Grech said that his priority as president is to bring together all stakeholders for the good of the sport.

“Putting our heads together, supporting one another whilst working hard together with the objective of breaking barriers together,” he said.

“Our aspiring challenge and adventure must focus on becoming smarter in our decisions, tactful and more resourceful. Ultimately, I am sure it will result in the bettering of our beloved sport.”

The other members of the MAAA Council are Dr Natalino Caruana De Brincat (Evolve Athletics Club), Antonella Chouhal and Claudette Caruana (both Rush Athletics), Anthony Fava and Alan Zammit, who represent Pembroke Athletics Club, and Duncan Abdilla of La Salle Athletics Club.