Andy Grech has decided to step down from his post of Athletics Malta president, the governing body announced in a statement.

Grech had been at the helm of Athletics Malta since March 2020 and under his tenure, the local association has worked hard to improve the sport not only in terms of its athletes' technical preparation but has also put the governing body on a more solid foundation.

“Athletics Malta announces that its president, Andy Grech, has informed the association’s Council that due to personal and professional reasons, he would be relinquishing his position with immediate effect,” Athletics Malta said in a statement.

“Andy Grech has been at the helm of Athletics Malta for the past three years, throughout which he drove through significant reforms, raising the profile of the sport to new heights."

Read full story on ww.sportsdesk.com.mt