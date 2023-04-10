Angel Torres proved Balzan’s hero once again as he scored two second-half goals to hand the Reds three massive points in the race for European football at the Centenary Stadium on Monday.

Balzan met Mosta in a direct clash for a place in next season’s Europa Conference League, with third place at stake following Gżira United’s slip against Birkirkara over the weekend.

The Blues produced a solid showing but Precious Tenebe’s first-half red card proved costly for them as they had to face Balzan with a man down for the next 45 minutes.

With two matches left, Birkirkara sit second on 47 points while Balzan are now trailing them by four in third place.

