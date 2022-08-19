BALZAN 3

Torres 3 27, 52

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 1

Ngoy 35

BALZAN

J. Debono-6, I. Bozovic-6, M. Grima-6.5, M. Duric-6, A. Torres-8 (77 J. Suleiman), B. Hili-6 (84 A. Bradshaw), U. Ljubomirac-6 (84 N. Frendo), M. Zlatkovic-6, M. Raso-5.5, M. Albuguerque-6 (62 B. Kaljevic), J. Friggieri-5 (62 P. Fenech).

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

J. Azzopardi-5, L. Almeida, Wilker-6, Y. Tonna-4, S. Jankovic-6 (68 A. Mizzi), C. Ngoy-6, R. Sanchez-5 (80 T. Bartolo), R. Vella-5.5, A. Soto-5 (68 M. Perez), J. Sciberras-5 (68 G. Gesualdi), K. Bondin-5.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Yellow card: Bozovic,

Red card: Leandro Almeida (Żebbuġ R) 26

BOV Player of the Match: Angel Yesid Torres (Balzan).

Balzan had too much attacking class for Żebbuġ as Angel Yesid Torres marked his Premier League debut with a hat-trick.

The Columbian striker notched twice in the early stages of the match – putting Oliver Spiteri’s side firmly in control- but the game was thrown into choas by a controversial decision from referee Fyodor Zammit.

Australian striker Charles Ngoy threw a lifeline to ten-man Żebbuġ but Brian Spiteri’s side were punished by Torres who completed his hat-trick in the second half.

