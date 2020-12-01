Broadcaster Angela Coleiro has backed out from her decision to be a general election candidate for the Nationalist Party, citing personal reasons.

She announced her decision in a Facebook post, saying she had just informed PN general secretary Francis Zammit Dimech.

She has also resigned from the PN Equal Opportunities Forum but will continue to present programmes on Net FM and Net TV.

She thanked all those who had backed her in the short time she was in the political arena.

Her decision appeared to have been a swift one - only last Sunday she was interviewed as being one of two transgender candidates for the PN.

Coleiro’s candidature has irked several, who, instead of criticising her opinions resorted to attacking her identity.

Last June Coleiro filed a report with the Hate Speech and Crime Unit after she was subject to a barrage of gender-based hate speech on Facebook for posting a political comment, praising former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.

Her intention to become an election candidate was announced early last month.