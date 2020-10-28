In-form RB Leipzig winger Angelino returns to Manchester with a point to prove this week as the Bundesliga side take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the second round of Champions League group games.

Having failed to nail down a place in the Manchester City first team under Pep Guardiola, the fleet-footed Spanish loanee is now lighting up Leipzig under their young coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The outstanding performer for the Bundesliga leaders this season, Angelino has picked up four goals from seven games, including a quickfire brace to set up Leipzig’s victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in their opening Champions League outing last week.

Now 23, Angelino joined City’s youth academy from Deportivo La Coruna, his local club in the north-western Spanish community of Galicia, as a teenager in 2013. Yet he has struggled to break into Guardiola’s side in recent years.

