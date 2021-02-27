Angelino has rebooted his career in the Bundesliga under Julian Nagelsmann to become RB Leipzig’s top-scorer, but he says a lack of trust under Pep Guardiola “killed” his confidence at former club Manchester City.

Second-placed Leipzig host Moenchengladbach on Saturday after clawing their way back into the Bundesliga title race to trail current leaders Bayern Munich by just two points.

After striker Timo Werner left Leipzig to join Chelsea in the summer, the 24-year-old Angelino has taken over as the club’s top scorer this season with eight goals and 11 assists from the flanks, either on the wing or at left-back.

“If someone believes in you so much, lets you play every week, you have to pay it back,” Angelino told magazine Kicker on working under Leipzig coach Nagelsmann.

“He gave my career a huge boost. Hopefully we will work together for a long time.”

