On February 25, Episcopal Delegate for Evangelisation Nadia Delicata, a moral theologian with foundational studies in psychology, will deliver an online reflection entitled ‘Anger, a force for conversion’.

Nadia Delicata

In it, she will first explore the interior process of anger – what causes anger and what happens when anger goes wrong, and then explain how anger can be turned into a driving force for conversion and how righteous anger can move people to act for the common good.

The reflection is the last in a series of four online reflections weaving art and faith, organised by the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality every Friday during this month, hosted in collaboration with Pietre Vive, an Ignatian initiative exploring faith through art. The reflections invite participants to explore the theme of righteous anger through four perspectives that are inspired by Christ’s own experience of anger which led him to expel the money-changers out of the Temple as depicted by Giotto in the Scrovegni chapel in Padova.

Recordings of the first three reflections, delivered by Giulia Privitelli, John Paul Cauchi and Anthony Frendo respectively, may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUMOuFRJztQ, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXct2dkeIH0 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UR0Xh4PZhkg.

This series is being coordinated by Sandro Rossi and Thomas Muscat, who commented: “Living in our society can instil various strong emotions. One of the most challenging is anger. Anger is a very powerful emotion that is not always understood and sometimes is resisted, especially within a spiritual context. However, righteous anger is that emotion which can move us to action for what is right.”

The reflections are open to the public. Participation is free and no booking is necessary. The sessions are stand-alone with a continuous reflective thread about anger weaving through them all. Those who can attend even one session are welcome and will have a fruitful experience.

Delicata’s reflection will be screened via Zoom on Friday, February 25, from 7 to 8.30pm at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88213707165?pwd=bjNpOUFEa0o5Vk9HOGg4UW5zbGthQT09. For more information visit the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cismalta/ or e-mail director@cismalta.org.