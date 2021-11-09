Objections to planning applications have been hidden from public view on the Planning Authority’s website, Moviment Graffitti said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NGO said this meant that the number and nature of objections made against planning applications was not known, irrespective of the size or location of a proposed development.

Graffitti observed that the PA had said in an internal circular that applicants and their architects should be the only ones able to view the public's objections.

“This shameful decision is the result of the filth that there is within the authority, which is now trying to hide more basic information from a system which is already geared to work against the citizens,” the group said.

Hiding the public's objections was intended to protect the public image of property speculators and developers, as well as politicians and the PA itself, Graffitti said.

This was because the public had been filing record numbers of objections to development applications in recent months.

Hiding the objections was the only route left to “those who want to do everything underhand,” the NGO added.

"The bias towards developers is now getting even more clear.”

Questions sent to the PA by Times of Malta have so far not elicited a response.

Graffitti said Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia and PA chief executive Martin Saliba should both be held responsible for this.

In a separate statement, independent election candidate Arnold Cassola asked the Ombudsman to investigate the PA's decision, saying it violated the basic right for transparency, more so when proposed projects 'stole' parts of public land including the coast and the airspace.

He urged the Ombudsman to consider the case with urgency and to tell the authority to reverse its 'censorship'.