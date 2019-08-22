Celebrations for the feast of St Augustine in Valletta have been cancelled over allegations a priest was involved in the theft of church artworks.

Fr Deo Debono is expected to be charged next week in connection with the theft of paintings and silverware valued at around €100,000.

In a statement, the Order of St Augustine confirmed that external celebrations for the annual feast will not take place this weekend "in light of the present circumstances".

The liturgical functions will continue as planned, it said.

The theft took place at Saint Augustine's convent some months ago, when valuable paintings were quietly replaced by others.

Fr Debono was linked to the case when a stolen censer and incense burner appeared at an antique shop and its provenance was traced back to him.

He was questioned at length by the police, where it is understood he admitted his involvement, and he is now out on police bail.

A number of the stolen paintings have been recovered by the police, sources have told Times of Malta.

The feast was due to take place this weekend but one of the participating bands announced late on Wednesday that it had been informed that the festivities were off.

It was confirmed by the Order of St Augustine on Thursday morning.

"In the light of the present circumstances, it has been decided that the external celebrations relating to the feast of St Augustine in Valletta in the coming days are cancelled," Fr Leslie Gatt, the Provincial, said in a statement.

He said the liturgical functions would continue "as planned" from 19 -21 September.

The decision provoked an angry reaction on social media.

"It is not right that those who worked for the feast for most of the year suffer because of one man," said one man.

Another said: "It is not right that the people, and even St Augustine, suffer because of the actions of the parish priest."

Some wondered whether the priest was 'doing a Robin Hood' with the money ultimately going to the poor.

It is highly unusual for a parish feast to be cancelled. It has happened in the past, but only because of a major incident in the days before the event, such as a fireworks factory explosion or the death of a priest.

The Augustinian community urged parishioners to let police investigations and court proceedings take their course and promised support to the parish and particularly those involved in the organisation of the feast.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has stopped Fr Debono from exercising his priestly ministry in public and has been removed him from the position of parish priest.

The Archbishop's ban will remain in place for as long as police investigations and any other procedures in the Civil Court are concluded, the Curia said.