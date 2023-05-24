The majority of residents in a Gozo neighbourhood known to be a Labour stronghold have signed a petition urging the government to ditch plans to build a new housing block in the “last remaining open space” in their area.

A total of 181 of 273 residents living in a social housing estate in Taċ-Ċawla, south of Victoria, signed the petition. They complain the new block would take up almost all the space in their neighbourhood where children and families play and relax.

The new, four-storey social housing block, containing eight apartments, would replace a large part of a playground that has swings, trees, benches, outdoor gym equipment and a football pitch.

It will be built by PRA Construction Ltd., owned by construction mogul Joseph Portelli and his business partners Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo, after the company won the €1 million tender for the project last year.

Residents say the playground is the last remaining open space in the neighbourhood.

The project, which promises to “upgrade the surrounding area”, has been approved by the Planning Authority and concrete bricks, fencing and hoarding have already appeared on the soon-to-be construction site.

But many residents in the traditionally staunch Labour neighbourhood are pleading with the government to stop the works which they say will suffocate the already densely populated area.

PN MP Alex Borg, the opposition’s spokesperson for Gozo, is spearheading the efforts to stop the project.

Last week he took the petition to parliament and sent a copy of the signatures to the prime minister, social housing and planning ministers, to the Planning Authority and Housing Authority CEOs and to the Victoria local council, urging them to halt the works.

“Residents want that space to be upgraded and embellished – an idea which should be in line with the government’s vision for more open spaces,” Borg told Abela in a letter. “The construction of a new apartment block contrasts with that vision.”

The Planning Authority approved the project and workers appear to have already started setting up fencing and hoarding and transporting bricks to the soon-to-be construction site. Works are under way for a new housing block.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Borg said he will continue fighting to stop the project because “it is not in the public interest”. He said the government had promised residents on multiple occasions that the area would remain an open space only to now backtrack.

RELATED STORIES The planning fiascos reversed by the law courts

Most residents oppose the development and many others wanted to sign the petition but did not do so because they were afraid of the political consequences, he claimed.

“I’m all for more social accommodation, but there are better places where they could be built in Gozo. We don’t need to rob these residents of their last open space,” Borg said.